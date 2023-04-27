Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 43.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

