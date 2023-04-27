Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 43.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMS stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
