Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Drops By 43.7%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMSGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the March 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMS stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,291,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

