Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 73.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BREZW opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

