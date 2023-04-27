ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Update

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the March 31st total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ContraFect to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $1.32 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

