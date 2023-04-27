C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
C&F Financial Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ CFFI opened at $52.12 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.27.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.80%.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,175 shares of company stock worth $187,485. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth about $886,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C&F Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Stories
