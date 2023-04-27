Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $75.53 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

