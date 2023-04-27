Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.