HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $278.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.