Nsv Partners Iii Lp Sells 90,565 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $3,499,431.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,877,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,679,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of VTYX stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.