Nsv Partners Iii Lp Sells 90,565 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $3,499,431.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,877,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,679,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $324,161.42.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,165,528.26.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

