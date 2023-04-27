SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.68

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 310267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $594.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.33.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

