SES AI (NYSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.68

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 310267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
SES AI Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $594.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI
In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $30,806.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SES AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
