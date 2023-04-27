MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.30

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

