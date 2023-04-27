MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.30

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 14017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
MoneyLion Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
