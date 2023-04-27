Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.25

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 14471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

