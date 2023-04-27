Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.64

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 48381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Enviva Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $194,589,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Enviva by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,742,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,177,000 after buying an additional 530,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $29,740,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Enviva during the third quarter valued at about $18,456,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

