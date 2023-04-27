National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.85

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 7368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

