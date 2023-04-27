National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.85

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 7368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
National Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
About National Bank
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
Further Reading
