Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.77

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.77 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 16588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

Endava Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.40.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the third quarter worth $105,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

