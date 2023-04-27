ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.23

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $75.62, with a volume of 26143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

ASGN Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90.

Insider Activity at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,138,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASGN by 16.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading

