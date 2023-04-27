Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up to $30.02

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $35.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 1,188,902 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.15.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.