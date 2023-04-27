Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $30.71

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $33.15. Squarespace shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 161,876 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

