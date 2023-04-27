PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.60. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1,918,048 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.