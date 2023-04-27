PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up to $5.19

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.19, but opened at $5.60. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 1,918,048 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

