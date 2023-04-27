Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.77. Braskem shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 228,595 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAK. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Braskem by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Braskem by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

