Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.77. Braskem shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 228,595 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAK. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Stock Down 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.70.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
