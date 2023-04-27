Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $67.39

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.39, but opened at $70.48. Shutterstock shares last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 131,357 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $217.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.87 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,227 shares of company stock worth $13,153,072 over the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

