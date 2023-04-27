Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.50. Endeavor Group shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 1,157,686 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. 84.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

