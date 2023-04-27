Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $13.71

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.71, but opened at $11.85. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 380,397 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 87,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,826,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

