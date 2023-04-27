ABB (NYSE:ABB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $36.43. ABB shares last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 989,487 shares trading hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.
ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.
