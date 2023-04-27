Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Down to $11.61

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $10.69. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 1,138,289 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EC. HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.