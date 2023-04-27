Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.91. Nomura shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 101,093 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth $53,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Nomura by 2,194.4% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 428,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Stories

