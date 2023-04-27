Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $109.41, but opened at $112.30. Polaris shares last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 157,148 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 27.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth $3,010,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

