Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $42.78. Carrier Global shares last traded at $42.76, with a volume of 1,884,564 shares.

The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

