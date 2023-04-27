EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.71

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 54902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

EQRx Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $820.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the third quarter worth approximately $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 424.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EQRx by 32.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,290,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,893 shares during the period. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 182.9% during the third quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,470 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

