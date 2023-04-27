Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.00

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 89542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock worth $3,166,805. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

