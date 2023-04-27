TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.50

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 1160595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

