Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading 76.5% Higher

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares traded up 76.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 486,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 729% from the average session volume of 58,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sirona Biochem Stock Down 21.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

