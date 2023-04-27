Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9,750.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,750 ($121.77) and last traded at GBX 9,740 ($121.64), with a volume of 805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,735 ($121.58).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,602.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,368.03.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8,643.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group

About Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,208 ($115.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.44 ($19,319.90). Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

