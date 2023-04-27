RWS (LON:RWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $241.60

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.60 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 251.80 ($3.14), with a volume of 1200735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.80 ($3.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RWS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 336.52.

RWS Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,058.82%.

In other RWS news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies bought 20,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,447.11). 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

