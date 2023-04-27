D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 103 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.70 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

