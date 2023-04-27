Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $842.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,056 shares of company stock worth $26,384,742 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $778.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $785.40 and its 200 day moving average is $754.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.