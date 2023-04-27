Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Resources Connection worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

RGP stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.