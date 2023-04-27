General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average of $237.13.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

