Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 39,052 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Moelis & Company worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 264.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,232.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,128. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.