Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE:NX opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $626.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

