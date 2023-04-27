Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.