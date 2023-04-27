NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NRG Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

