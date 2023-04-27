287 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,056 shares of company stock worth $26,384,742. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $778.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $785.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

