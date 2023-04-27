66,502 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Trex by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Trex by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

