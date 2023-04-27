CX Institutional Invests $206,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

LHX opened at $194.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.