Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 64,276 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,276 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

