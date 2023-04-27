Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 333,220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

