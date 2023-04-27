D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.12 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $120.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.