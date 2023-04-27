CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,075.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 2,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after buying an additional 1,645,165 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

