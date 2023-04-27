D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 39 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,235.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 129.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,337.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,047.03.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

