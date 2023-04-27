D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 64,352 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,745,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

