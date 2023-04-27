D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 79,043.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,387 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,176,000 after buying an additional 203,385 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,257,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.50.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $181.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

